Chicago man suspected of stealing $837 in alcohol from suburban Mariano's

LOMBARD, Ill. - A Chicago man who allegedly fled from police after stealing more than $800 worth of alcohol from a suburban Mariano's grocery store on Wednesday has been charged with multiple felonies.

Michael Howard, 43, appeared in court Thursday morning where a judge granted a request by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office for him to remain in custody ahead of his trial, according to a statement from prosecutors. Howard had been on pre-trial release for an incident on March 15 when he allegedly stole 26 bottles of liquor from a Jewel-Osco in Elmhurst.

About 7:40 p.m., Lombard police responded to a theft in progress at Mariano's, 345 W. Roosevelt Rd., and located Howard pulling out of the parking lot in his vehicle, the statement said. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Howard's vehicle, but he sped away.

During the pursuit, prosecutors said Howard reached speeds of 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, before Oak Brook police successfully stopped his vehicle using spike strips near 25th Avenue and I-290, prosecutors said.

Michael Howard, 43. (DuPage County States Attorneys Office)

Howard then refused to get out of his vehicle and resisted a Villa Park officer's attempt to remove him, according to the statement.

While searching his vehicle, officers found 18 bottles of alcohol and another bottle in Howard's pants, worth a total of $837.82.

"It is alleged that Mr. Howard, who is currently on pre-trial release for stealing alcohol from a DuPage County grocery store, thumbed his nose at the law and again stole alcohol from a DuPage County grocery store," Berlin said. "To further aggravate the matter, it is alleged that Mr. Howard once again ignored the law and attempted to flee from law enforcement, putting the motoring public at risk."

Berlin said there were no injuries during the theft or police pursuit.

Howard was charged with one count of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of fleeing and eluding a police officer.

He is due to appear in court again on Apr. 25.