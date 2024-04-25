Chicago man charged with child abduction, luring: Cook County Sheriff’s Office

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old Chicago man is accused of attempting to lure a child walking home from school into his vehicle, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Arley Carrillo Mendez is charged with one count of child abduction and luring of a minor, a Class 4 felony, after deputies allege he followed a child with his silver SUV in the 5000 block of S. Long Avenue just before 4:45 p.m. Monday, April 22.

According to a witness, Mendez allegedly drove off after she intervened by yelling and beeping her car’s horn at him.

Mendez was later arrested at his home.

He appeared in court for his hearing on Tuesday and was ordered to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Electronic Monitoring program.

