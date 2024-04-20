Chicago man accused in Chatham shooting facing felony charges

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of injuring a 19-year-old in a shooting at a South Side gas station on Wednesday is now facing felony charges.

35-year-old Donell Payne, a Near West Side resident, is facing three felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery on a peace officer, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say the charges stem from an alleged shooting that unfolded just after 7 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, in Chatham.

Officers say a 19-year-old man was hit by gunfire and suffered serious injuries.

Officers quickly caught up with Payne in the 12200 block of South Sangamon Street where he was taken into custody less than an hour after the alleged shooting.

Authorities say Payne appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and authorities have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

