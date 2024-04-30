Chicago college students set up encampments on campus to protest war in Gaza

CHICAGO - DePaul University students are the latest to take a stand against the war in Gaza, joining protesters at universities nationwide.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at DePaul created an encampment Tuesday morning and requested that university leaders cut ties with Israel. An Instagram account run by DePaul University's Divestment Coalition Encampment called on students to "flood the quad."

The group called the quad on the Lincoln Park Campus a "liberated zone." They released a programming schedule on Tuesday which began at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to go until 10 p.m.

DePaul officials released a statement saying that they were monitoring the situation.

"While tents and unpermitted structures on DePaul’s property violate a variety of university policies, we invite the members of our university community who are protesting to discuss with us how to peacefully express themselves. Our goal is to identify a path forward that allows our community to make their voices heard, while also respecting the rights of their fellow students to continue active engagement in their education and staying in compliance with the law and university policy," the statement read.

Pro-Palestinian supporters at Northwestern University set up a similar encampment last week. They continued protest efforts over the weekend calling for the university to cut ties with Israel.

On Monday, Northwestern officials announced they had come to an agreement with those leading the encampment. Tents have since been taken down, but protesters continue to gather in Deering Meadow.

Students at the University of Chicago joined the movement on Monday by creating an encampment on the quad at the Hyde Park campus in solidarity with Gaza. Protesting continued Tuesday.