Cheyenne’s Mountain Zoo giraffe celebrates 21st birthday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Twenty-one is looking good on Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) giraffe Mahali. On Friday, May 10, he celebrated a landmark birthday.

According to a social media post by CMZoo, Mahali is one of the oldest male giraffes in human care and is known for his tendency to guide other giraffes in the herd. Currently, the zoo has 16 giraffes in its care.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

As one of the oldest, Mahali has shown signs of reduced mobility and range of motion. His zoo care team supports him with pain medication and a sand-mix stall to rest comfortably every night. Almost a year ago, Mahali’s veterinary and animal care teams decided to provide hospice care for him.

The care teams make sure to track quality-of-life data to ensure he can do all the things that fulfill him as a giraffe. The zoo said Mahali still chooses to go outside with the herd and participates in blood draw training and hoof care.

According to his giraffe profile, Mahali is one of the tallest in the herd and likes to eat romaine lettuce and crackers as reinforcement.

Mahali was born at the zoo in 2003 and is one of four giraffes in the herd over 20. Seniors Muziki, 26, Amani, 24, and Lakeisha, 24, are the eldest of the herd. The median life expectancy for a giraffe in human care according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is 16 years.

