New Cheyenne art gallery merges contemporary art with western tradition

Mar. 22—CHEYENNE — Bria Hammock draws inspiration from her surroundings. The Wyoming wildlife, outdoors and western life portrayed on large canvases is in a contemporary Impressionist style — just a bit bigger and a bit bolder.

She was never formally trained in fine art, but the influence of her career working in graphic design is present in the shapes, dots and lines common in digital work.

Last week, Hammock opened Westward, her western-inspired gallery and boutique in downtown Cheyenne's historic Majestic Building. With this new space, she said she hopes to showcase her work, her creative process and the work of other local artists.

The venue will also be home to local artists Kristy Johnson, Molly Box, Tati Thompson and Hammock's daughter, Sadie Kruseck, 13, who has digital prints available in the shop. Together, their art explores the intersection of contemporary culture and western heritage.

Hammock's first collection featured at Westward, "... And Westward I Go Free," echoes the color palette of the gallery and of the Westward brand — the greens, oranges and pinks. Positioned on the northern wall of the gallery, the collection creates a mosaic of familiar western scenes, which Hammock has been drawn to throughout her painting career. Thick brushstrokes bring texture and depth to the work.

Hammock said she is excited to be able to share her artistic process with the community, from "the ugly duckling stage" and all.

"It's fun to be able to share that and be a little bit vulnerable with ... the process we go through, and this is how it gets to the end piece," she said.

Westward patrons and Lincolnway window shoppers may see Hammock at work on a large wooden easel bolted to the back wall of her gallery behind the register. She said she has found some people feel more connected to the art they purchase when they have seen the creation process.

Her previous studio was in the Old Cheyenne Elevator. She worked there for around five years, but found it was never a very welcoming space for the community or patrons to shop or watch her work.

"This [new location] was such a cool opportunity to have stuff for people to come in, shop, buy and enjoy the art, but then to also actually be using it as a space that I could have a studio," she said.

She has a long list of potential events to host in her venue, but said she wants to approach those meaningfully and slowly to cater to the community.

The new space also allows Hammock to bring GoSlo to a physical space, her Wyoming-inspired apparel and merchandise brand. She created the brand when she was working for a graphic design agency and wanted an outlet to explore more personal creative freedoms.

In addition to running a gallery, creating art, operating GoSlo, continuing her graphic design day job, serving on the Arts Cheyenne board and raising two children, Hammock also finds time to restore vintage Volkswagens with her husband.

This hobby inspired the name GoSlo. The vintage vehicles can only go up to 55 mph. She said this has taught her to go slower and absorb and appreciate the journey and the scenery — a message she hopes her brand inspires.

The Cheyenne scene

Hammock said she has never been a part of an arts environment quite as collaborative and supportive as in Cheyenne. When she tells out-of-staters she's from Wyoming, they usually assume she's from Jackson. But she's proud to correct them and direct them to the art scene in Cheyenne.

"It is so fun to see how all of us as a collective group are kind of working to change that narrative, or at least add something to it, in a way that Cheyenne typically hasn't been thought of as an art hub."

Hammock moved to Cheyenne around 15 years ago and has always been a painter, but only professionally for around eight years. She began to get more involved in it as another way to express creativity beyond the borders of her graphic design career.

"I needed something to push me out of a digital creative block. So, I started back to tactile, in-person, fine art stuff," she said. "I think that painting was a really cool and unexpected way of getting me back and passionate about being a creative as a career.

"Honestly, my love of all things outdoors here and the nature that goes along with it, obviously, has gone hand in hand. That's what's brought [my art] to life. That was just my inspiration piece ... and that's what felt natural here and be inspired by everything that's around us. So, we're doing it in a contemporary way ... it's a nod to traditional western styles that I'm trying to do a little bit differently."

She said she finds value in painting collections with a common theme to convey a uniform message, though not always painting the exact same styles or subjects. Hammock takes pride in when people want to purchase a piece to display in their home or business.

"There's something about having a piece in your house that reminds you of something or reminds you of a moment, or it gives you a feeling because it's there, and you look at it every single day," she said. "It's a nice reminder of that stuff. So, for me, I love the process, but I love even more when someone wants to welcome it into their life and have it be part of their journey."

She said her next collection may be more inspired by summer and the rodeo. Hammock is also planning to collaborate with Greeley Hat Works to use their unfinished hats as a canvas for art.

