Cheers, smiles and tears: Arrests in Preston Lord's death bring relief to community

More than two dozen Queen Creek and Gilbert residents dressed in orange stood outside Queen Creek's municipal services building.

Cheers erupted from inside as news of arrests in Preston Lord's killing were made public.

For many, it marked a significant moment in their monthslong endeavor for justice in the 16-year-old's death at an Oct. 28 Halloween party. Activists reacted with hugs, tears and smiles.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted four people on charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping in the gang-style attack in Queen Creek.

Talan Renner, Dominic Turner and Talyn Vigil were taken into custody on Wednesday. William "Owen" Hines was in custody on other charges when he was served.

"What has happened here today is a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston Lord," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell at a news conference.

Ann Doucette of Gilbert said the community's organizing efforts would not end with the arrests. With a vigil planned in Lord's memory Thursday at the site where he was fatally beaten and more events into April, she said community members would continue to rally and uplift each other.

She vowed to continue to support teens who were struggling.

Where the 'Gilbert Goons' have attacked

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Arizona Republic detailed how Lord's death was tied to a gang called the "Gilbert Goons," who recorded their blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties.

Most of the attacks occurred in Gilbert and went unchecked by police there for more than a year. Other Goon attacks were recorded in Mesa, Chandler and Pinal County. There's no evidence yet that any attack occurred in Queen Creek before the one on Lord.

Doucette is just one of many residents who have come together to call for justice in Lord's case and other attacks.

During Wednesday's briefing on the arrests, Mitchell criticized some organizers for posting "unfounded, ill-informed theories" on social media.

Organizers took offense to those comments, saying it took the community's repeated calls for action and efforts to gather information to get to this point.

The arrests would not have happened without the community, Gilbert resident Ethan Draper said.

With tears in his eyes, Draper extended his love and support to the Lord family, saying, "We're going to get justice for Preston."

Angela Rogers is one of two organizers of the Lily Waterfield Facebook page. Since November, the page has served as a virtual gathering place for people seeking information on the killing and attacks by the Gilbert Goons.

"We're here for the long haul."

What Mayor Wheatley had to say

Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley issued a statement touching on the community's efforts and the significance of Wednesday's arrests. It read in part: "While there is still work to be done — and nothing will bring Preston back — the arrests in the Preston Lord homicide investigation are an essential step in the process.

"On behalf of the Council — we extend our thanks to the community for their tips and ongoing efforts to keep Preston top of mind. We extend our thanks to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office — they have been committed to a thorough review to ensure they can prosecute to the fullest extent of the law as this senseless act of violence took the life of a young man.

"And to our officers — I know this has been the police department’s top priority. The dedication to bringing justice for Preston has truly been at the forefront.

"As the investigation continues, we will continue to stand up and say violence will not be tolerated — there will be justice for Preston."

Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg provided a further update on Wednesday evening on the investigation into Goon attacks in that town, which is adjacent to Queen Creek.

“Today's indictment represents one more step in bringing justice to the Lord family. We again ask that if anyone has any information about any of these investigations to come forward to the Gilbert Police Department or the jurisdiction in which you live."

He said his department had 12 active investigations.

“So I cannot comment on Queen Creek’s case or any involvement but our gang investigation is still active and ongoing,” he said.

“We understand the frustration when cases take a long time not only to make an arrest, but for it to be adjudicated through court. We understand that and that's why our focus is to make sure we're doing thorough investigations bringing charges where we establish probable cause.”

Republic reporters Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz contributed to this article.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

