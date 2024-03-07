Queen Creek police shut down street in Gilbert during arrest attempt

Queen Creek police on Wednesday shut down a street in a Gilbert neighborhood and attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a house searched on Nov. 6 in connection with Preston Lord's death.

Officers blasted the gated community of Whitewing with a siren and announced over a loudspeaker they had a warrant for a 17-year-old boy.

They ordered all occupants to "come out the front door with your hands up, empty-handed," according to a video recorded by neighbor Sean Yarger. Police cars blocked off the street, Yarger said.

The residence was owned by a trust in the name of Becky Renner, according to county real estate records.

"Our driveway was literally blocked by the SWAT truck," Yarger said. "I walked out there, and there was a SWAT truck in front of my driveway, an evidence van in front of the Renner driveway, as well as another Queen Creek police vehicle. ... That was just the ones in front of the house."

There were three callouts to people inside the house, Yarger said.

But it appeared no one was home — no cars were in the driveway and no one came out of the house, he said. Police did not try to enter the house and left.

Gilbert police in January arrested Becky Renner's son Kyler Renner, 18, on suspicion of two gang attacks, including an attack at a Gilbert parking garage in December 2022 and a November 2022 Gilbert house party.

Kyler Renner also was arrested in January on drug charges. A Maricopa County grand jury indicted him twice in February on felony drug charges, including drugs for sale.

His father, Travis Renner, 50, was arrested on the same day as his son, on suspicion of drug possession and paraphernalia charges. He has been accused by a former employee of trying to cover up the 17-year-old boy's alleged involvement in the Lord murder.

Queen Creek police spokesperson Jennifer Lamis confirmed the department had "active situations" Wednesday afternoon.

Similar scenes played out at other southeast Valley residences, according to community members who provided video of the police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Preston Lord: Police attempt to serve arrest warrant to Gilbert boy