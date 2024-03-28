Cheers! DeSantis signs bill to allow sales of bigger bottles of wine

To your health! As of July 1, you'll be able to buy really big bottles of wine in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed HB 583 allowing the sale of bottles of wine up to 15 liters, or just under four gallons, at restaurants and retail locations. Before this, Florida law prohibited the commercial sales of glass wine bottles larger than one gallon, except in reusable 5.16 gallon containers.

Qualified wine distributors and manufacturers were allowed to sell to other qualified wine distributors and manufacturers in any size, but the average winelover couldn't buy them. This law opens the market for huge bottles at places like your local ABC or Publix liquor store, should they choose to carry them.

"People need these for different... I asked, would people buy those?" DeSantis asked, gesturing at a massive bottle at the signing, to general laughter. "But yes, if you have a wedding, if you have a special celebration, there's definitely things to do."

What size wine bottles are legal to buy in Florida?

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Reduce Regulations on Wine Containers https://t.co/I8D4Na9Tym — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 28, 2024

Until the law takes effect on July 1, you are limited to individual glass containers holding no more than one gallon, or a reusable container holding 5.16 gallons.

After July 1, you may buy glass containers holding 4.5 liters, 6 liters, 9 liters, 12 liters, or 15 liters.

Winelovers were able to order larger bottles online, however, "so there was really no public policy reason" for the limitation, DeSantis said.

Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, has made this a priority for some time now.

“This legislation has been a priority for me over the past five years, because I never saw it as good public policy to criminalize the sale of wine based on the container size in the free state of Florida,” he said in a press release from the governor's office. “It allows Florida to be on the forefront of two important policy issues — economic freedom and criminal justice reform. I would like to thank all of the stakeholders through this process from Napa Valley to Tallahassee who made this a possibility. It is now time to FREE THE GRAPES!”

What size do wine bottles come in?

A 15-liter bottle of Taittinger champagne.

According to wineenthusiast.com, wine bottles come in:

Split, or Piccolo: 187.5 ml, or one glass of wine

Half or Demi: 375 ml, or 2.5 glasses

Half-liter or Jennie: 500ml, or three glasses

Standard: 750 ml liter, or five glasses

Liter: 1 liter, or seven glasses

Magnum: 1.5 liters, or 10 glasses of wine

Jeroboam or Double Magnum: 3 liters or 20 glasses

Rehoboam (Jeroboam in Bordeaux): 4.5 liters, or 30 glasses

Methuselah (Imperial in Bordeaux) : 6 liters, or 40 glasses

Salmanazar : 9 liters, or 60 glasses

Balthazar : 12 liters, or 80 glasses

Nebuchadnezzar : 15 liters, or 100 glasses

Melchior : 18 liters, or 120 glasses

Solomon : 20 liters, or 130 glasses

Sovereign: 26 liters, or 175 glasses

Primat or Goliath : 27 liters, or 180 glasses

Melchizedek or Midas: 30 liters, or 200 glasses of wine

Under the new law, bottles up to the Nebuchadnezzar size, which is equivalent to 20 standard bottles of wine, would be legal for retail sale.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill to allow sales of wine bottles up to 15L