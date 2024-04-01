Check out photo galleries of Donald Trump's visit to Green Bay over the years

Republican Donald Trump will visit the Green Bay area for the eighth time when he speaks Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Green Bay.

Trump is appearing on election day for Wisconsin where voters will be casting ballots in local nonpartisan elections as well as in the presidential preference primary.

It will be the former president's first visit to the area in four years. His visit Tuesday to Green Bay and a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be his first traditional campaign events since a March 16 rally in Ohio.

Here is a look back at the photo galleries from some of his previous visits.

Trump at KI center on Aug. 5, 2016

Oct. 17, 2016, visit to Green Bay again

Rally at the Resch Center on April 27. 2019

Rally at Austin Straubel on June 25, 2020

At Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25, 2020

Return to Austin Straubel on Oct. 30, 2020

