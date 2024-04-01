Check out what nearly $4,500 monthly rent gets you in Westchester County

Which Westchester County apartments are asking about $4,500 monthly rent?

Such rents are at, or getting closer to, the top price point for apartments, depending on the county in the Lower Hudson Valley, according to online listings.

In Westchester, where rents exceed even the top of high-end budgets, most apartments tend to be available in cities such as New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers. But at times, some can be found in more suburban localities, such as Pleasantville and Dobbs Ferry.

Consider that the asking rents may or may not account for incentives, such as a discount on rent that may be offered at a given time. Rents also may not cover additional fees and other costs.

Here's a look at some of the selection advertised online in the $4,500 monthly range. As a disclaimer, one or more units could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time or the asking rent could have changed.

Rent listed from $4,504 a month

The Danforth Apartments at 100 Danforth Ave in Dobbs Ferry March 23, 2024.

A two-bedroom, two bathroom, 1,184-square foot apartment that is available May 26, according to a listing. Building amenities include a fitness center with motion studio, a pool with outdoor grilling station, a café and entertainment lounge, and a pet spa, according to the Danforth Apartments website. There's indoor garage parking, car charging stations, covered bike storage, a landscaped courtyard and secured controlled access.

Washington Lofts at 39 Washington Avenue in Pleaantville March 23, 2024.

Rent listed from $4,650 a month

According to the listing, this apartment is a 948 square feet, two-bedroom, two-bathroom. Building amenities include a media and billiards lounge with wet bar, a fitness center, latch keyless entry door system and cold storage for grocery deliveries. There is a dry-cleaning concierge, covered and uncovered parking, car-charging stations, indoor bicycle storage and a dog wash. The apartments are in the village's downtown, a block from the Metro-North station with trains to Manhattan. Close by are the Jacob Burns Film Center and the Pleasantville Farmers Market, as well as stores and restaurants.

Shearwood Station at One Shearwood Place in New Rochelle, photographed March 20, 2024.

Rent listed as starting at $4,358 a month

This listing is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 1,344 square feet in a building across from the Metro-North train station. There is a clubhouse with regularly organized social activities, a recreation room, outdoor swimming pool, and a fitness center, according to the Shearwood Station website. There is also a business center, concierge services such as for package receiving, and a covered parking garage.

The exterior of Alexander Crossing at 57 Alexander Street in Yonkers photographed March 21, 2024.

Rent listed from $4,490 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,285-square-foot apartment, this unit is in a building with Hudson River views and has a fitness center with on-demand classes. There is an outdoor heated pool, as well as a two-story social lounge and co-working space. Other amenities include a courtyard, free weights and group exercise, package-receiving services, a sun deck, and a TV lounge.

The Halden, at 1137 Westchester Ave. in White Plains, photographed March 21, 2024.

Rent listed from $4,510 a month

It's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,423-square-foot apartment in a building that has a clubroom with dining space, a café and lounge, a conference room, fitness center, children's playroom, a package concierge, a pool, and bike storage room. There is also outdoor lounge seating and a courtyard with grilling stations.

