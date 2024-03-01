See what nearly $3,500 monthly rent gets you in Westchester and Rockland

What will about $3,500-a-month rent get you in Westchester and Rockland counties?

A recent look online found most listings for buildings with management company-operated market-rate or luxury apartments are in cities such as New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers, as well as Port Chester and Nyack villages.

Their asking rents may or may not account for incentives, such as a discount on rent that may be offered at a given time. Rents also may not cover additional fees and other costs.

Here's a selection of apartments in the $3,500 monthly rent range. Be mindful that one or more units could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time or the asking rent could have changed.

Rent listed from $3,500 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 901-square-foot apartment available on March 1, according to the listing. Building amenities include pool, sauna, hot tub, basketball court, and a recreational facility with running track. There's also a resident lounge, children’s playroom, screening room, and a warm-weather patio. Residents can select from wellness services, such as personal training sessions, massage therapy, and swimming instruction. The building is close to the Ridge Hill shopping plaza, which has a Whole Foods, Apple Store and the Legoland Discovery Center.

Rent listed from $3,525 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,065-square-foot apartment in a 17-floor building with amenities that include a rooftop lounge, a second-floor lounge, an outdoor pool, outdoor grilling area, conference room, workspace, a game room, a sport simulator, a dog wash, and garage parking. The building also has car charging stations, a free weights fitness center, free bike storage, and a children's play room.

Rent listed from $3,595 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,186-square-foot apartment in a building with water views that is in a village bordering Greenwich, Connecticut, and in walking distance of Port Chester's train station. The building includes a fitness center, a landscaped roof deck, 10 vehicle chargers, and is close to Port Chester restaurants as well as eateries in Greenwich's Byram section.

Rent listed from $3,561 a month

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,190-square-foot apartment in a 33-unit building that overlooks the Hudson River in Nyack, a Rockland County village. The building has an 8,000-square-foot, landscaped roof terrace with Hudson River views, and there is an outdoor kitchen with barbecue and seating areas. There is a fitness center, a residents' lounge with kitchenette and work stations, as well as a media room with large-format screen and surround sound, bicycle storage, a pet spa, and an enclosed garage with charging stations.

Rent listed from $3,495 a month

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 843-square-foot apartment available on March 1, according to the listing, in a building that overlooks the Hudson River and is across from the train station. Among building amenities are penthouse-level club lounge offering building events and available for private parties, a rooftop pool and sundeck with barbecue stations, a fitness center and spa with wellness programs, a business center and cafe with conference room, a dog wash, charging stations, and indoor and outdoor reserved parking.

