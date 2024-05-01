Check-out feature at several Pittsburgh Giant Eagles discontinued

A customer checkout feature at some local Giant Eagles has been discontinued.

Scan Pay Go will no longer be available in select locations due to low usage, a spokesperson told Channel 11.

“At Giant Eagle, we are always evaluating the services and offerings that are in place as we work to best serve our customers. Unfortunately, Scan Pay Go is not a well-utilized shopping method in every location, so we’ve made the decision to remove the service from select locations across our footprint,” the spokesperson said.

With Scan Pay Go, customers can scan items with their smartphone while shopping, then use the list to check out quickly.

The feature is no longer available at the Squirrel Hill, Wexford, Brentwood, and Waterfront Giant Eagle locations in Pittsburgh, and two locations in Columbus, Ohio.

There are no plans to remove the feature from any additional locations, according to the spokesperson.

