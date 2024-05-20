Chatham County Commission District 8 race features three candidates. Here are their priorities

A "Vote Here" sign sits on the edge of Highway 17 in Richmond Hill.

Chatham County's District 8 seat drew a few candidates in Tuesday's Democratic primary. There were no Republicans qualified, which will make Tuesday's vote the one that decides the election.

The seat covers much of Savannah's west side, extending to Port Wentworth and northwest Chatham County to the Effingham County line. As such, the race drew two candidates from Savannah's westside neighborhoods ― Laureen Boles and Marsha Buford ― and a third candidate from Garden City, Deidrick Cody.

Each candidate holds credentials that show community involvement ranging from neighborhood president, MPC member and small business owner. Here is more on each candidate:

Laureen Boles

Laureen Boles is a candidate for Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 8 seat.

Boles touts over a decade of experience in stormwater management and a degree from the University of Pennsylvania in city planning. She has served on the Metropolitan Planning Commission for five years as a City of Savannah appointee.

Boles said she jumped in the race to have a greater impact. The MPC makes recommendations based on the laws as they are written, but working on the county commission would allow her to impact policy, she said.

"I wanted to make a greater impact. I think I can do that on the county level," Boles said.

Boles' campaign priorities are economic inclusivity, housing security and environmental justice. Boles said she wants to ensure residents are able to "thrive in place" and not live paycheck to paycheck. Part of helping residents is managing the region's growth.

One way to tackle that is by looking at infrastructure holistically, given growth has often outpaced the infrastructure it needs, Boles said.

"I think everybody wants to pass it, we just need to find that balance so there is more equitable distribution," Boles said.

Marsha Buford

Marsha Buford is a candidate for Chatham County Board of Commissioners District 8 seat.

Buford brings an array of community involvement to the District 8 race. She is president of the board of directors for Tharros Place and serves as president of the West Savannah Neighborhood Association.

Buford said she was asked to run by the current commissioner, Kenneth Adams, who chose not to run for reelection this year. As a longtime resident of the district, Buford said she could bring the best of the area forward.

"I'm running to really showcase the strengths of the district, and also to empower the people that are in the eighth, so they will know what the county commissioners do," Buford said.

Buford said her campaign is based on "three i's" which are involvement, improvement and investment in her community. One example she gave was improving public facilities in her neighborhood, such as the Grant Center Gymnasium.

Buford's policy platform consists of three key issues: workforce housing, public safety and traffic congestion, which are areas she has experience in through her work as neighborhood president and in the nonprofit space, Buford said.

Buford also received an endorsement from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who she has gotten to know through her work with the city as neighborhood president, she said. Buford said her extensive community work makes her the best candidate for the seat.

"The experience of doing what I do now I believe qualifies me," Buford said.

Deidrick Cody

Deidrick Cody

Cody is a native of Garden City who has owned local construction company Custom Building Development for more than 30 years. He is also a Savannah State graduate and member of youth empowerment group 100 Black Men of Savannah Inc.

In addition to being a small business owner, Cody also has served on Chatham Area Transit's board for five years. That includes a stint as chairman. One of Cody's campaign priorities is improving transportation access and quality, according to his campaign website.

Other campaign priorities listed on the site include education access and employment opportunities, addressing housing affordability and ensuring neighborhood safety. Cody did not respond to questions sent by the Savannah Morning News about his campaign.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Commission District 8 race features three candidates