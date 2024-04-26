Charter buses wreck on I-85

The buses that wrecked on I-85 on Friday morning were from an Easley, South Carolina middle school.

Two South Carolina charter buses wrecked on I-85 Friday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The buses were from Richard H. Getty Middle School in Easley, South Carolina, said police spokesman Bill McGinty.

The buses wrecked shortly after 9:40 a.m. just before the ramp near exit 19 on the interstate.

Roughly 85 middle schoolers and chaperones, as well as two drivers, were on board.

The driver of one bus was transported to an area hospital with what appears to be minor injuries. Several children also were transported with minor injuries.

The interstate may be shut down to remove the buses, so expect traffic delays, McGinty said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story.

