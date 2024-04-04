Charlotte restaurant cited for roaches, dirty dishes during health inspection

Evan Moore
·1 min read
A south Charlotte eatery known for its Korean fried chicken received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and dirty dishes.

▪ Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd., received a score of 87 during its April 3 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding roaches in the rear kitchen area, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

  • Pans stored as clean with food debris on them

  • Slaw, cooked spinach and mushrooms stored above required temperatures

  • Sanitizer bucket with food debris inside

  • Shelving in need of cleaning in walk-in cooler

  • Employee belongings stored above food prep areas

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade since May 2022.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication but did not receive a response.