Charlotte restaurant cited for roaches, dirty dishes during health inspection

A south Charlotte eatery known for its Korean fried chicken received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and dirty dishes.

▪ Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Rd., received a score of 87 during its April 3 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding roaches in the rear kitchen area, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Pans stored as clean with food debris on them

Slaw, cooked spinach and mushrooms stored above required temperatures

Sanitizer bucket with food debris inside

Shelving in need of cleaning in walk-in cooler

Employee belongings stored above food prep areas

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade since May 2022.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication but did not receive a response.