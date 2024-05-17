Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to hold memorial in remembrance of fallen officers

Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be honoring the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Loved ones of the fallen and their fellow officers will gather for the annual Mecklenburg County Peace Officers Memorial.

It is an event that CMPD does every year; however, this year feels a little different as they once again honor another one of their own who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer will have his name unveiled on the Fallen Officer Memorial Statue on East Trade Street.

He, along with three other members of law enforcement, were killed almost three weeks ago in an east Charlotte ambush.

Eyer was the first CMPD officer killed in the line of duty since Officer Mia Goodwin was killed while responding to an accident on Interstate 85 in December of 2021.

Her name and badge were added to the memorial in Uptown. She was a mother and the wife of a Charlotte firefighter.

The event will start with a wreath-laying ceremony before guests deliver remarks.

It is slated to begin around 10 a.m.

