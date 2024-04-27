Charlotte man wins $2 million after buying scratch-off at gas station he owns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Praful Shah, of Charlotte, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Shah bought his winning Mega 7’s ticket from Derita BP Amoco on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

He owns the store.

When Shah arrived Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump sum of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $858,006.

