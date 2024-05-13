Charges filed in shooting at Overland laundromat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Breckenridge Hills man was arrested last week for allegedly pistol-whipping and shooting at a woman at a laundromat in Overland.

According to the Overland Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened on May 8 at the Best Wash Laundromat, located at the intersection of Woodson Road and Midland Boulevard.

Police claim JaJuan Macon struck the victim on the head with a Glock 43 pistol, then walked out of the laundromat. When the victim attempted to leave the premises in her car, Macon took out his gun and fired six shots at the woman’s vehicle.

Macon was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Police claim surveillance footage shows Macon attacking the victim and shooting at her car.

It’s unclear if Macon and the victim knew one another.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Macon with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Macon remains jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court later this week for a bond reduction hearing.

