What channel is the State of the Union on? How to watch the 2024 presidential address

President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, will deliver a State of the Union address Thursday, in which he will discuss domestic and international challenges.

The president will address the joint session of Congress following Super Tuesday. Biden is expected to discuss criticisms surrounding his age and Republican front-runner Donald Trump during the annual message, according to USA TODAY.

Are you planning to watch the State of the Union address from home? Here's what to know.

What is the State of the Union address?

According to the National Archives, the State of the Union address is an annual speech given by the president of the United States to Congress at the beginning of the year. During the speech, the president discusses important issues impacting Americans and the agenda for the upcoming year. The president may also present solutions to some of the nation's biggest problems and suggest new laws and policies.

When is the State of the Union address?

The State of the Union address is Thursday, March 7.

What time is the State of the Union address?

President Biden will address the nation at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is the State of the Union address?

The 2024 State of the Union address is at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

What channel is the State of the Union address?

The State of the Union address will broadcast live on the following network television stations: ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NewsNation will also air the address on cable.

How to stream the State of the Union address

The State of the Union address will be streamed on the USA TODAY YouTube channel and through the USA TODAY channel on your smart television. You can also watch it on any streaming platform with live television capabilities.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: State of the Union: When is it? What is the purpose? How to watch