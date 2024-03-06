Mariemont student who stopped school shooting plot going to State of the Union

Boom Swallen, the student who notified authorities about a classmate's school shooting plot, will accompany Rep. Greg Landsman to President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Thursday.

Boom Swallen, 15, heard about a classmate's planned attack on Mariemont High School and told his father, who told the authorities. The student allegedly had a hit list of eight students and one teacher who were to be targeted, and was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Congressman Landsman praised Swallen's courage in a press release.

"Boom showed real courage, and his story will help inspire young people across the country,” said Landsman, a first-term Democrat from Cincinnati's Mount Washington neighborhood. “Boom serves as a testament to the principle of ‘if you see something, say something.’ Students should never feel unsafe at school, and we must be the generation of parents to end the national gun violence nightmare.”

The State of the Union speech is set for 9 p.m. Thursday.

