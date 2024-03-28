Changes underway to improve Milwaukee polling site that raised concerns

TechCrunch

As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.