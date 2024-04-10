Changes to Sacramento County fireworks rules: Late-night use banned and fines enhanced

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved changes to a county fireworks ordinance, prohibiting the late-night use of all fireworks and introducing $10,000 fines for lighting fireworks at schools and parks.

Among the changes, the county ordinance will prohibit the use of all fireworks — including state-approved “Safe and Safe” fireworks — from 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. during the authorized window for legal fireworks, from noon on June 28 through the end of July 4.

The update to the fireworks ordinance, which originally took effect in 2022, includes these fines for unlawful fireworks use:

▪ $1,000 for the first violation.

▪ $2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation.

▪ $5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation.

▪ $10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway, all schools and all parks. The $10,000 fine previously applied only to firework uses on the American River Parkway.

Compliance with the fireworks ordinance will be enforced by peace officers, including “park rangers, school district police” and more, according to a county staff report. The changes to the ordinance make it clearer to include public right of ways adjacent to properties.

The changes also now mandate that information about safe disposal be provided when legal fireworks are sold.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the fireworks ordinance changes as part of its consent calendar during Tuesday’s meeting.

County officials said these ordinance changes were the result of staff recommendations and Board of Supervisors suggestions at an Oct. 24 presentation from a countywide fireworks task force, which now includes the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.