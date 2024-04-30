Change comes to Martin County's rural-lifestyle land use, and 3,900-acre project gets OK

MARTIN COUNTY — The rural life in western parts of the county may remain a little longer, but it also may be a little different.

County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to redefine "rural lifestyle" land, where homes and other development can occur. But the density — or number of homes per acre — will be the same as for agricultural land.

The change allows a rural lifestyle designation on at least 3,000 acres within 6,000 feet of a primary or freestanding urban-services district. Rural lifestyle previously was defined as at least 1,000 acres adjacent to an urban-services district, which is the boundary limiting some county services, such as water and sewer.

The idea brought out opponents because, for one, it may change or impact pristine land.

"It's a betrayal of the Martin County difference," said Commissioner Sarah Heard, who voted against the change.

Renee Lessard Morershead (right), of Jensen Beach, stands outside the Martin County Commission office to protest with others against the proposed Rural Lifestyle land-use designation on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Stuart. The land use is proposed along with a luxury golf course subdivision in Hobe Sound. "I'm here because I have lived in Martin County for 23 years and I've seen the changes right within the urban service boundary," Morershead said. "We don't want the sprawl outside of the boundary, we need to protect the everglades and we don't need coast-to-coast housing here in Martin County."

The change establishes a precedent from which Martin County won't recover, Heard warned.

What's next, she asked. Will the county extend the rural-lifestyle designation up to 5 miles from an urban services district? Other opponents expressed similar sentiments.

Change sets up approval

The change on Tuesday paved the way for approval of The Ranch project, a proposed development of two golf courses and possibly 175 homes on about 3,900 acres surrounding the intersection of Bridge Road and Kanner Highway.

Homes would be clustered on less than than 200 acres of the development. The project required the revised rural-lifestyle definition as well as land-use and zoning changes, which it received from commissioners by similar 4-1 votes.

"I'm just excited that we have the opportunity to conserve and preserve this property," said Ken Bakst, the property owner. "I think that everyone will appreciate what we do with the environment out there."

Bakst and his family plan to make it their home, he said in the meeting.

The project also would include more than 3,500 acres of open space, including 1,200 acres of agricultural land.

Proponents and opponents

Still, not everyone was happy. Those who came to make public comments at Tuesday's County Commission meeting were were about evenly split between supporters and opponents.

Guardians of Martin County, for example, oppose the project and called for water-quality monitoring at the site, which may happen.

Other commissioners who voted in favor of The Ranch liked it for various reasons.

This project, said Commissioner Stacey Heatherington, is as close to the Martin County she knows and he grew up in.

A proposal years ago called for 600 homes on the property, and this is 175, Commissioner Ed Ciampi pointed out. But even so, some people don't want anything here, he added.

Commissioners represent everyone in the county, and some residents, Ciampi suspects, would favor of the project.

The rural-lifestyle designation is new to Martin County. Since its inception, other developments, such as the Atlantic Fields and Three Lakes projects, have come before the county.

Keith Burbank is TCPalm's watchdog reporter covering Martin County. He can be reached at keith.burbank@tcpalm.com and at 720-288-6882.

