Chance of severe storms, flooding: What to know about Oklahoma weather this week

After weeks of severe weather and deadly tornadoes, Oklahomans may be wondering when they should next be on the watch for storms.

Here's what you should know about the weather in Oklahoma this week, including a 7-day forecast for Oklahoma City.

Storms in Oklahoma this week

Some Oklahomans woke up to thunderstorms Monday morning, and chances remain on Monday for more.

According to the National Weather Service offices in Norman and Tulsa, south-central, southeast and eastern Oklahoma had a marginal chance of seeing severe thunderstorms between Monday morning and 4 p.m. The chances for tornadoes remain "very low," but hail up to a quarter and winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

Marginal severe storm chances return again on Wednesday, this time for western Oklahoma. The main hazards to be aware of are large hail and damaging winds.

Flood chances in Oklahoma this week

The most likely day for widespread rain this week comes on Wednesday, with much of the state seeing some potential for flash flooding.

Oklahoma City 7 day forecast

Despite the rain and storm chances, most days this week are expected to see sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Southern Oklahoma and north-Texas could even reach up to 90 degrees.

Here's the seven-day forecast for Oklahoma City:

Monday: High of 77, with a chance of thunderstorms. Low of 58.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 80 and a low of 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 86 and low of 64.

Thursday: A 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 78 and a low of 61.

Friday: A 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81 and a low of 61.

Saturday: A 20% chance of thunderstorms, but mostly sunny with a high of 85.

Sunday: Sunny, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma weather: Storms, chance for flooding this week