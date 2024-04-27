Chambersburg man wanted for allegedly hitting victim with pipe

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man is wanted for allegedly assaulting someone with a metal pipe.

Chambersburg Police say on April 20 they responded to a residence on the 400 block of North Second Street for an assault.

Police allege Vincente Everett struck the victim in the face and caused severe injury. Everett is also alleged to have struck the victim with a metal pipe.

Everett, 43, is currently facing two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

Anyone with information on Everett’s location is asked to contact Chambersburg Police.

