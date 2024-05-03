Chad Doerman trial could be delayed a year after defense motions to remove death penalty

The trial of Chad Doerman, the Clermont County father accused of killing his three sons, could be delayed until next year.

Doerman’s defense team filed a motion April 30 to take the death penalty off the table due to an Ohio law passed in 2021.

The law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine bans the death penalty for those who were seriously mentally ill at the time of their offense.

With this motion, an extensive hearing will be held to determine if Doerman was seriously mentally ill.

Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Richard Ferenc said the hearing could take two or three days and would liken more to a mini trial than a simple hearing.

The prosecution and defense will both present expert testimony on the state of Doerman’s mental health when he allegedly executed his three sons last June.

Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3, were found dead in the front yard of their Clermont County home while their father sat on the front porch with a rifle.

Investigators say Doerman wasn’t sleeping well in time leading up to the killings, and before he opened fire that day, he was pacing around the house holding a Bible. The boys’ mother was shot in the hand trying to save one of the boys, according to court documents.

Doerman’s lawyer, Gregory Meyers, said Friday that his client was prepared to waive his right to a speedy trial until at least Jan. 1, 2025.

Both the prosecution and the defense have started making plans for the trial to happen some time next year.

Ferenc’s term as judge is up at the end of this year. He explained Friday that he has “aged out” and cannot run for re-election. To avoid further delays to the trial, the prosecution and defense have agreed to explore the possibility of bringing in a visiting judge.

Judges must be certified to hear death penalty cases and Ferenc’s expected replacement would have to obtain that certification.

Ferenc said the court had already sent 750 summons for jury duty in expection of the July trial along with extensive jury questionnaires. That process will now have to happen again whenever a new trial is scheduled.

The “serious mental illness” hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Motion to remove death penalty could delay Chad Doerman trial a year