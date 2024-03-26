Chad Doerman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of 3 sons

Chad Doerman, shown at a November court appearance, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity Monday to charges that he murdered his three sons in June.

A father accused of killing his three sons in June 2023 has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Chad Doerman, 32, entered his plea on March 25, court records said.

He was previously indicted on 21 counts in Clermont County court, including nine counts of aggravated murder last summer.

In response to Doerman pleading not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Allen filed a request on behalf of the state of Ohio.

The state is asking for a second evaluation to determine Doerman’s mental condition on June 15, 2023.

That day, Doerman’s sons Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and 3-year-old Chase, were shot and killed at their home by their father, according to court records and the Clermont County Prosecutors Office.

The state requests that the second evaluation be conducted at Central Clinic Behavioral Health, court filings show.

Legal analyst Mark Krumbein says he is not surprised by the latest development in the case.

“There’s a lot of indications he’s talking about somebody he knows being in the CIA and they’re also an attorney and a lot of things that would make people question his mental state right after the allegations took place,” Krumbein explained. “So, I think this was coming no matter what.”

Chad Doerman entered two pleas

The March 25 court filings show Doerman entered two pleas: not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

“You always want to cover your basis,” Krumbein said as to why two pleas were entered. “He is saying, ‘I’m not guilty, period.’ He’s also claiming, ‘I’m not guilty by reason of insanity.’ Both of those are allowable pleas.”

One thing Krumbein said to keep an eye on is the evaluation process, especially if there is some back and forth between prosecutors and the defense.

Doerman’s trial is scheduled to start in July.

