Ceres shooting creates disturbance early Saturday. Suspect found asleep inside home

Ceres police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly shooting a handgun outside a residence, creating a disturbance in the neighborhood.

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home in 3400 block of Ninth Street, according to Ceres Police. After officers contacted a woman and two juveniles who occupied the home, they were told the suspect was inside.

Multiple units responded to the scene and surrounded the residence. When officers entered the dwelling, they found Anthony Mendez of Ceres asleep in his room.

A Ceres police Facebook post said officers found a handgun with no serial number, a box of ammunition and a high capacity magazine. Mendez, who has a felony record, was arrested on a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm and felony firearm charges, the post said.

Police found shell casings outside the front of the dwelling. No one was injured.

Mendez was booked in jail, with bail set at $200,000.