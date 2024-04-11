Central Texans now making repairs after hail storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Broken windows, dented cars and damaged roofs are just some of the damage left behind after Tuesday night’s hail storms.

While the hail storms have ended, the damage has been done. Now many Central Texans are left cleaning up.

“It was the most intense hail storm I have ever seen,” said a man living in Marble Falls.

KXAN viewers sent in videos and pictures of hail, some small, others the size of a baseball.



Tennis-size hail fell in Marble Falls

Hail that fell in Marble Falls, Texas, on April 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Justis Ribera)

Hail that fell in the Horseshoe Bay area on April 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Guadalupe Sanchez)

Hail that fell in Lake Victor, Texas, on April 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Haley Hornsby)

Ross Lorimer is the owner of Roof Maxx of southwest Austin. He spent the day assessing damage to roofs.

“It’s been pretty steady we have had a few calls,” Lorimer said.

Lorimer said sometimes roof damage can go unnoticed, since it’s not the most easily accessible area.

Marble Falls assessing damage following massive hail storm

“If it is a home inspector or a roofer, get someone out every one to two or three years to take a look at it because most people don’t even pop up on their roof until they notice a leak inside,” Lorimer said.

Sometimes damage can be patched up quick, but sometimes you might need a little more work done.

Lorimer said he works with his customers to find out what the best approach will be after assessing the damage, but he warns to make sure whoever you are working with is the real deal.

Scammers can be out and about following severe weather and widespread damage, so make sure to do your due diligence.

“They track these hail storms and the next morning they are on your doorstep knocking on your door so be very cautious of who they are and make sure they have a company name, they are fully bonded and insured.”

Lorimer said a quick search of a company on Better Business Bureau is always a good option.

