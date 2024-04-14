Central Mass. by the Numbers

55%

After four rounds and more than 70,000 total votes, Wan Wang Restaurant on Park Avenue in Worcester has the good fortune of carrying the label of Best Chinese Restaurant in Central Massachusetts. In a Telegram & Gazette reader poll, shaped in the spirit of March Madness, Wan Wang upended Jasmine Asian Restaurant in the final round. Wan Wang collected 55% of the 5,548 votes that were cast in the weeklong final round, which ended April 7. “We celebrated last night with all my customers,” owner Kenny Huang said. “We are definitely 100% very happy for them."

33

A piece of the former Grafton State Hospital, shuttered in 1973 and partially vacant since, has been sold by the state to a Boston real estate developer with plans for new spaces dedicated to life sciences/industrial uses. GFI Partners indicated that it plans to construct 200,000 square feet of space dedicated to life sciences and industrial uses on a 33-acre parcel at 124 Westboro Road. Other developments within the former state mental hospital include two Tufts University sites, the Grafton Science Park and the university’s Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine as well as the Massachusetts Biotech Research Park.

Bean Counter Bakery Cafe in Shrewsbury has closed.

9

Weeks after unveiling the renovation of its store on Highland Street in Worcester, Bean Counter Bakery Cafe has closed its Shrewsbury location. The decision is a part of "efforts to streamline operations and focus our resources on delivering an unparalleled experience" at the Worcester stores and online, according to a social media post announcing the closure. "It was a strategic decision," said owner Alice Lombardi. The Shrewsbury store, on Route 9, opened in 2007 and was the second brick-and-mortar location for the franchise, following the opening of the Highland Street store in 2001. The online store was implemented in June 2020.

A Grafton & Upton Railroad locomotive leaves the rail yard in Hopedale on Aug. 23, 2021.

130

Hopedale is being given a renewed opportunity to enforce its right of first refusal to acquire 130 acres of forestland after a recent Land Court ruling. Land Court Judge Diane Rubin recently ruled that because a 2021 settlement reached by the town and Grafton and Upton Railroad to split the West Street land was never authorized by town meeting voters, the town may continue to enforce its right of first refusal to acquire the forestland. In the previous settlement, Hopedale agreed to pay the railroad $587,000 for about 84 acres because a railroad-owned trust owned the land.

An updated rendering of a proposed building at 225 Shrewsbury St.

218

A proposed 218-unit residential project behind a Shrewsbury Street shopping plaza is the latest city housing project to report delays. According to a March 11 letter to the Division of Planning & Regulatory Services, developer Lundgren Equity Partners has been hit with a delay in commencing work at 225 Shrewsbury St. The seven-story building would be 205,000 square feet and sit behind behind the current shopping plaza featuring Mexicali Cantina Grill and InHouse Coffee. At one time the building was home to Lawless Cadillac Pontiac. Around 127 units are planned as one-bedroom apartments, 55 will be studio apartments and 36 will be two-bedroom units.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers