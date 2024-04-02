Central Kentucky colleges cancel classes due to severe weather. Here’s the list

Several colleges in the Lexington area have canceled classes Tuesday afternoon because of severe weather expected to move through the region.

Thunderstorms swept across Lexington on Tuesday morning and left behind damage, road closures and thousands of people without power. More storms are expected in the area later on Tuesday with the strongest impacts coming between 2 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The University of Kentucky canceled all in-person classes after 12:30 p.m., with UK employees dismissed at the same time. UK HealthCare hospitals will remain open, but several clinics, including Kentucky Clinic South, Fountain Court and Eagle Creek, were closed early.

“This type of weather event is unusual for the Lexington area and the safety of our campus community is our top priority,” UK said in a statement.

Following the first band of storms in the morning, there was flooding and damage around campus.

Transylvania University canceled in-person classes after 1 p.m., with non-essential employees dismissed at the same time.

“Faculty may use discretion on weather to hold classes virtually, asynchronously or to make up the class time,” the university said in a statement.

Eastern Kentucky University transitioned its classes scheduled for after 1:30 p.m. to virtual instruction.

“Given existing weather conditions or the forecasted high probability of a severe weather event that may threaten human safety on campus, university operations and in-person instruction will transition to remote/virtual instruction for the day,” the university said. “For those classes that cannot shift to remote/virtual instruction, instructors should advise students as to appropriate measures, make-up activities or revised deadlines.”

