Central figure in Operation Blooming Onion plans to take her case to trial

Maria Patricio, the central figure in Operation Blooming Onion, one of the largest U.S. human trafficking cases ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), plans to take her case to trial, according to a court document filed in federal court on April 18. Although all pretrial motions have been satisfied, neither Patricio and her attorney nor the DOJ prosecutor are prepared for trial, according to the same court filing.

The court filing is the latest update in the Operation Blooming Onion case, a saga that has stretched on since the DOJ unsealed the indictment in early December 2021.

The court document surfaces about two months after SMN reported that two defendants pleaded guilty to charges in the case, and eight defendants planned to plead guilty. Of those eight defendants, three pled guilty in a case attended by SMN.

Barry L. Paschal, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia, declined to comment.

When reached for comment, a representative with Patricio’s law firm, Juanita Holsey of the Holsey Law Firm, said the attorney wasn’t interested in speaking about the case.

David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, speaks during a news conference Nov. 22, 2021, to announce indictments in USA v. Patricio et al, Operation Blooming Onion, a human trafficking investigation naming 24 defendants on felony charges including human smuggling and document fraud.

Who is Maria Patricio?

In October 2021, a grand jury indicted 24 people for conspiring to engage in forced labor and other related crimes. Federal prosecutors say the defendants required guest farmworkers to pay illegal fees to obtain jobs, withheld their IDs so they could not leave, made them work for little or no pay, housed them in unsanitary conditions and threatened them with deportation and violence. Two workers died in the heat, according to the indictment. Court records say five workers were kidnapped and one of them was raped.

Following the announcement of Operation Blooming Onion, investigative reporting by USA Today, the Augusta Chronicle and the Savannah Morning News revealed that two Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) officials whose jobs involved protecting or advocating for farmworkers had links to Patricio, who was 70 years old at the time of the indictment. That story found that Jorge Gomez, a GDOL state monitor advocate who has since retired, is the brother of Patricio. While not indicted, his home was searched as part of the case.

Subsequent investigations found that a federal agent testified that GDOL officials were bribed by the alleged Patricio trafficking organization related to farmworker housing inspections, and a Georgia state senator routinely hired a family of farm labor contractors linked to Operation Blooming Onion.

Multiple civil lawsuits have also arisen from the trafficking charges. One civil lawsuit filed on April 5, 2023, in federal court by the Vedder Price law firm, consists of former workers claiming that Maria Patricio and two alleged traffickers forced them to work in dangerous conditions with little to no pay, housed them in rundown motels and trailers, and subjected them to physical and mental abuse.

Federal judge grants Patricio's request for travel again

On April 18, Federal Magistrate Judge Benjamin W. Cheeseboro also denied eight of Patricio’s previous requests, calling them “moot.” As such, Cheeseboro canceled a motion hearing previously scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 19 in Waycross Federal Court.

The requests Cheeseboro canceled;

A request to view notes by any government witness;

A request to allow the attorney to inspect and copy any statements made by Patricio;

A request to obtain Brady materials, including investigations against the police officers and federal agents who investigated the case;

A request for the government to “preserve and retain intact and not to destroy or alter” any investigative reports, surveillance video and other physical evidence in its possession, which may have been “necessary or helpful to a proper resolution of the case.”

A request for the government to disclose the name of its witnesses, which would have afforded Patricio “the opportunity to interview them to fully prepare her defense.”

A request to see the name, identity, and whereabouts of any informant who gave information leading to Patricio’s arrest or indictment, as well as whether said informant was paid by the Government for such information;

A request for production and inspection of grand jury proceedings;

A request for the government to disclose expert witness testimony

Throughout the trial, Patricio has requested eleven motions for travel - all of which have been granted by the court. Patricio frequently travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend a PROMOTORES Unidos and LENUSA Conference.

On April 8, the court granted a similar travel request to Patricio. Cheeseboro “ordered [Patricio] to communicate with her supervising probation officer as directed and must follow all instructions provided by her supervising probation officer related to travel. Moreover, all other conditions of release are unaffected by this modification and are still in effect.”

