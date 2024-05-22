Central Crossing Bridge gets pedestrian walkway upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are working to demolish and rework the pedestrian undercrossing at 1st Street and Central Avenue. The work is part of the ongoing upgrades for the Rail Trail project.

“Our community has been asking for an at-grade crossing at the First and Central Crossing for years, and now we are delivering,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “This project is one of the many ways we are leveling up downtown Albuquerque and investing in safety so folks feel welcome when walking downtown.”

Beyond just providing a safer crossing, the infrastructure work will help make the site more pedestrian friendly and provide connections to the Rail Trail, a pedestrian and bicycle pathway connecting key sites near downtown Albuquerque.

“This project is a crucial step in realizing our vision for the Albuquerque Rail Trail,” Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Director Terry Brunner said in a press release. “The new at-grade crossing is a testament to our agency’s dedication to revitalizing and reimagining public spaces for the betterment of our communities, bringing our families closer together.”

