Central Arkansas faces downed trees, power outages after Saturday morning storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of people were without power across the southern and central counties in the state.

Several large trees fell on power lines throughout Little Rock.







One large tree fell on a line at 17th and Gaines near the Governor’s Mansion. Another tree narrowly missed a home near the intersection of Charles Bussey and Maple Street.

In addition to the power equipment, several vehicles received damage from falling limbs.

At 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, PowerOutage.US reported over 34,000 outages through central and southern portions of the state. By noon outages were just over 15,000.

Saline and Grant County showed the largest amount of outages.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.