Centerville to hold blood drive to honor fallen police officer

The City of Centerville will be holding a blood drive Monday to honor a fallen police officer.

The 27th annual Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive will be held Monday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department at 155 West Spring Valley Drive, according to a Solvita Blood Center spokesperson.

Centerville Police Officer John Kalaman and Washington Township firefighter Robert O’Toole were struck and killed by a driver on January 12, 1998 while responding to a crash on Interstate 675.

Kalaman’s parents John and Paula Kalaman sponsored the first memorial blood drive in 1998 on his April 27 birthday.

Since then, more than 4,544 units of blood have been donated in his honor.