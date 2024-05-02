CEAAC search warrant nets drugs, cash, firearm

May 2—GENEVA TOWNSHIP — The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on Tuesday in the 6400 block of North Ridge Road West in Geneva Township, according to a press release from CEAAC.

Officers seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prescription drugs, a firearm and more than $400 in cash, according to release. The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at the residence, which also serves as a business.

Law enforcement expects charges to be filed, pending lab results, according to the release.

The CEAAC tip line is 440-576-3518 for anyone with relevant information, according to the release.