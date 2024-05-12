Caught on camera: Teen boy injured in West Side shootout

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shootout on the city’s West Side on Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the gunfire erupted just before 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street in East Garfield Park.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Officers say the teen was near a sidewalk in the area when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment when at least three people returned fire.

The teen was shot once in the arm and took himself to the hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Authorities were not able to provide details on what type of car was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shootout and an investigation is underway.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.