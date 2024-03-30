Catholic parishioners bring crucifixion of Jesus alive with Live Stations of the Cross

Luis Alberto Hernández had no words to describe his feelings after having personified Jesús in the Vía Crucis at Saint Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church on Good Friday.

Dressed as Jesús, Hernández carried the wooden cross across the church grounds.

“Nothing is difficult when it is done from the heart. And we all do it from the heart,” said Hernández in Spanish.

Father José Sánchez – the pastor at the church on Chestnut and Jensen Avenue for two years – said, “It’s a tradition here to do this Station to the Cross for the people, the community here in Fresno.”

The Live Stations of the Cross at the church has taken place on Good Friday for about 35 years.

Luis Alberto Hernández as Jesús with other members of the church’s Recollection young adult group during the Live Stations of the Cross at Saint Anthony Mary Claret Catholic church on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, in Fresno.

Even though there was some worry of possible inclement weather, Sánchez said 300 chairs were set up in the church’s grass area and estimated that about 600 people showed up.

Adriana Negrete, a member of Saint Anthony for 20 years, attended along with her young daughter.

“I continue the tradition so she could see what our church is about and what the via Crucis is about. I’m trying to teach her from the early stages of her life,” said Negrete.

Sánchez said Saint Anthony Mary Claret is one of the only churches in Fresno that does the Live Stations of the Cross.

“I’m very proud of our people that have the passion and the faith to put on something like that,” said Sánchez of the members of the church’s Recollection young adult group. “All the preparation that goes into it. It’s more than just a drama, it’s an expression of their faith and their love.”

The young adult group has been doing the Live Stations of the Cross in Spanish for about the past 15 years.

About 20 people took part in this year’s staging, practicing three times a week for two hours each day in the last three weeks.

This is the third time Hernández has given life to Jesús, and his fourth time taking part of Live Station of the Cross.

Hernández said 2009 was the first time that he participated giving life to Jesus. Three years ago, he was Pontius Pilate. And last year it was Jesús at the Mission Christ the King.

Luis Alberto Hernández as Jesús in the background with 15-year-old son Gael Romero as Juan and 19-year-old Rita García as María, the mother of God during the Live Stations of the Cross at Saint Anthony Mary Claret Catholic church on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, in Fresno.

For 19-year-old Rita García it was her fist time as an adult taking part and giving life to María, the mother of God. She was 10 years old when she played a servant.

When García was asked to play María, she said she couldn’t say no since she saw it as a sign because “I’ve been wanting to get closer to María. I’ve really wanted a connection with her, a relationship with her.”

García said she was happy to see a crowd and hopes that Live Stations of the Cross “touches their heart and made them rethink.”

Juan Carlos Romero has played the role of the high priest for the last four years. He has been taking part in Station of the Cross since 2010.

He hopes that it encourages people to support and be involved in their church.

“Because sometimes we are believers and we do not contribute what we should contribute to the church,” Romero said.

Romero said that having young people like his 15-year-old son Gael, who played Herod, and children taking part in other roles can get the “community to be encouraged to participate, to not be afraid to serve God.”

Mario Martínez has participated since 2007 in various roles, as Jesús, a Roman soldier, and Herod. This year he was Pontius Pilate.

“A very great blessing because many times we do not give ourselves the task of meditating, reflecting and we know what happened in history. But when we live it this way, the message comes in and realizes everything our Lord suffered for each of us,” said Martínez in Spanish.

Most of the people who attend the parish in south Fresno prefer to speak in Spanish. Four of the six Sunday masses are conducted in Spanish.

Sánchez said many of the Spanish-speaking parishioners are immigrants and for them the Live Stations of the Cross is a way to keep their traditions alive.

“These sorts of traditions are very popular in México and other Latin American countries. And for them to come over here and experiences this in the United States, in California, in Fresno is just brings them closer and brings back those memories of their own experiences in México and other Latin American countries,” said Sánchez.

For 19-year-old Rita García as María, the mother of God holds Luis Alberto Hernández as Jesús in the Via Crucis of Saint Anthony Mary Claret Catholic church on Good Friday, March 29, 2024 in Fresno.