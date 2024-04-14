Catholic leadership in Florida having ‘a moment of blindness’ on abortion and the law

Voters will decide on potential state constitution amendments regarding both abortion access and legalized marijuana use in November.

Regarding a recent statement on the abortion amendment from the Diocese of St. Augustine’s Bishop Erik Pohlmeier, the human response to legal battles on abortion exposes a dependence on the law to save us from ourselves and from others. Unfortunately, the Roman Catholic Church — as expressed by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops — also apparently believes the law is what will save Floridians from themselves and from one another.

This is a monumental moment of blindness.

The bishops are asking its 1.9 million adherents to use the law to stop individuals from using their own gifts of informed conscience. Truly this speaks volumes of the failure of the church’s ability to help in the conversation of informed conscience and inner spirit. It also demonstrates a failed sense of power (from celibate males) that the bishops try to exert on all women.

Women have all the power they need and the wisdom to seek an informed conscience. Through little help from the bishops, they have found a path to an inner conversation about their lives and their ability to participate in creation, a God-given gift. Failure to enhance that awareness might lead the bishops to ask themselves why they have chosen to rely on the law over conscience.

It is clear the bishops believe that the sanctity of life starts with the moment of conception. They might better serve the Gospel, however, if they presumed that the sanctify of life exists in every person’s individual conscience.

Wouldn’t it be a blessing for women to know that men respected them enough to understand that they too can participate in the workings of the Spirit? Do they really need to be instructed by celibate males who often struggle with their own inner awareness and sexual expression?

Or are these men somehow so oblivious to their own inner awareness that they rely on the law for their protection and that of their members?

One such bishop states that he has personally witnessed the suﬀering of women who have had abortions, as if that is validation of his support to rely on the law for solutions. He does state we need to improve the lives of women who struggle, but that they should never choose abortion as the unborn child is never to blame.

Is that truly how the bishop thinks a woman — guided by the wisdom of Sophia — would frame the diﬃcult decision? There may be a need for more understanding and compassion for women. A respect for the dignity of life might also demand a respect for that of women and their own informed conscience.

I am deeply troubled that we continue to use the law (along with our tribal understanding of right and wrong) to perpetuate divisions. It also minimizes the real gift — inner awareness of the sanctity of all creation.

Bevans-Kerr

Bob Bevans-Kerr is a small business owner who manages nonprofit scientific associations and societies. He lives in Saint Johns.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

