Catastrophic damage in Murray County, TN after deadly tornadoes hit state
A woman is dead, and dozens more are injured after a large tornado ripped through Maury County on the south side of the Nashville metro area.
A woman is dead, and dozens more are injured after a large tornado ripped through Maury County on the south side of the Nashville metro area.
TechCrunch discovered around four dozen "gov.in" website links associated with Indian states, including Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram and Telangana that were redirecting to online betting platforms. The scammy links were indexed by search engines, including Google, making the ads easy to find online. The redirecting websites, touted as "Asia's most popular" online betting platform and "the number one online cricket betting app in India," claim to allow betting on games, including cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League.
Greg has a special guest this week - Pras Subaranian from Yahoo Finance. They take a look at the business side of recent auto news, and yes, talk cars.
The U.S. women's water polo team is getting some unexpected support in its pursuit for a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal from hip hop icon Flavor Flav.
The soft coral-esque shade will add the happiest pop of color to your kitchen — especially at $150 off.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Apple will reportedly focus its first round of generative AI enhancements on beefing up Siri’s conversational chops. The company will reportedly roll out a new version of Siri powered by generative AI at its WWDC keynote on June 10.
Health experts explain neurocysticerosis, which is likely what the presidential candidate experienced.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The Rogue Prince of Persia was supposed to debut in early access on May 14, but Evil Empire and Ubisoft have delayed it to get out of the way of Hades II.
The Hawks have no lottery balls to play for, which has given them every incentive to field a competitive team, regardless of what they do with Trae Young and Clint Capela.
If you're new to the WNBA and want to watch Caitlin Clark's rookie season, we've got you covered.
These are today's mortgage rates. Fixed rates have finally fallen after weeks of rising. Lock in your rate today.
DEEPX is a South Korean on-device AI chip (NPU, or neural processing unit) startup that makes hardware and software for various AI applications in electronic devices. The company announced this week that it has raised $80 million (KRW 108.5 billion) in a Series C round at a valuation of $529 million (KRW 723 billion), which has surged more than eight times from its Series B funding, about $15 million, in 2021. The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup's inaugural products — DX-V1, DX-V3, DX-M1 and DX-H1 — in late 2024 for global distribution.
On Thursday, Reddit is rolling out a new policy aimed at balancing its desire to license its content to larger tech companies, like Google, and protecting users' privacy. The newly announced "Public Content Policy" will now join Reddit's existing privacy policy and content policy to guide how Reddit's data is being accessed and used by commercial entities and other partners. Related to this, the company also announced a subreddit dedicated to researchers working with Reddit's data.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class I recall for the t:connect mobile app on iOS, which is used to monitor and control the t:slim X2 insulin pump used by people with diabetes.
Paris-based Mistral AI, a startup working on open source large language models -- the building block for generative AI services -- has been raising money at a $6 billion valuation, three times its valuation in December, to compete more keenly against the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic, TechCrunch has learned from multiple sources. The round is set to be around, but less than, $600 million, sources told TechCrunch.
From rugged options for rocky beaches to cute, quick-drying espadrilles, these are the best women's water shoes, according to experts.
The Pacers identified 29 plays from Game 1 and 49 plays from Game 2 they did not agree with.
This viral spot-buster obliterates everything from stubborn pet stains to red wine spills — and it has 60,000+ five-star reviews.
If she can pull off a sixth straight win this week in New Jersey, Nelly Korda will set a new LPGA Tour record.