Catastrophic damage in Murray County, TN after deadly tornadoes hit state

DEEPX is a South Korean on-device AI chip (NPU, or neural processing unit) startup that makes hardware and software for various AI applications in electronic devices. The company announced this week that it has raised $80 million (KRW 108.5 billion) in a Series C round at a valuation of $529 million (KRW 723 billion), which has surged more than eight times from its Series B funding, about $15 million, in 2021. The Series C funding, which brings its total raise to around $95 million, will go toward mass production of the startup's inaugural products — DX-V1, DX-V3, DX-M1 and DX-H1 — in late 2024 for global distribution.