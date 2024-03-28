Castleton Square Mall shooter sentenced

A man found guilty in shootout at Castleton Square Mall last year has been sentenced to three years in prison with one year suspended, according to online court records.

Curtis Wilson was found guilty last month of two counts of felony criminal recklessness in the shooting between him, his friends and another group at the mall on Feb. 17, 2023.

“We will not tolerate young people acting recklessly and endangering others in public — especially when there are firearms involved,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement. “We are lucky that no one else was injured.”

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Wilson and his friends traversed to the mall that day and encountered a group “they’d had disagreements with” in the past.

Wilson grabbed a gun from his brother’s hip and chased them out of the mall, where an exchange of gunfire occurred.

Wilson suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. No one else was hurt.

Outside the mall, police found several shell casings, three bullet holes in the glass doors of the H&M store. Shell casings were also found near the entrance and a blood trail that led to Wilson.

The case marked the second incident of gunfire to flare up inside the mall. About a month prior, a 16-year-old was killed and another person was injured in a shooting tied to a vehicle mix-up, according to police. Michael Mason Jr., the teen, attempted to enter the wrong vehicle by mistake. The accused shooter, Clyde Michael Johnson, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. His case is pending.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Castleton Mall Shooting: Man sentenced in February 2023 case