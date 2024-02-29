Castleton Square Mall shooter found guilty in February 2023 confrontation

A man charged in the shooting at Castleton Square Mall in February 2023 has been found guilty of his charges, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

After a Thursday bench trial, Curtis Wilson was convicted of two counts of felony criminal recklessness in the shooting. Prosecutors said Wilson and a group of friends went to the mall on Feb. 17, 2023 when they encountered a group they'd "had disagreements" with in the past.

Wilson grabbed a gun from his brother's hip and chased the group out of the mall, where an exchange of gunfire occurred, prosecutors said.

Wilson was shot in his left leg. No one else was hurt.

Outside the mall, police found several shell casings, three holes in the glass doors of the H&M store, the car keys, a receipt, a shoe box and a pretzel bag. Inside the mall near the entrance, there were shell casings and a trail of blood that led to Wilson.

“We will not tolerate young people acting recklessly and endangering others in public — especially when there are firearms involved,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement about the conviction. “We are lucky that no one else was injured during this incident. I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”

The case came about a month after another shooting at Castleton Square Mall that killed a 16-year-old and injured another person. That shooting in January 2023 was tied to a vehicle mix-up, according to police. Michael Mason Jr. attempted to enter the wrong vehicle by mistake. Clyde Michael Johnson faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, court records show. Johnson's case is pending.

Wilson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Castleton Square Mall shooting: Man found guilty in February 2023 case