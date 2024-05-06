Cash reward up to $8,000 for tips in whereabouts of siblings wanted for murder

Authorities have raised the cash reward to $8,000 for anyone whose tips could lead to the arrest of two Naples siblings accused in a March stabbing.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Ramirez brothers are wanted for murder connected to a stabbing at El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub, 12275 Collier Blvd., in Naples, where two men were stabbed ― one of them killed.

Crime Stoppers say the U.S. Marshals Service is confident the siblings have left the area, although they say the siblings still keep in touch with people in Southwest Florida.

Vincente Ramirez, 33, and his younger brother, Juan Emanuel Ramirez, 31, are wanted on second-degree murder charges for a March 3, 2024, fatal stabbing at El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub, 12275 Collier Blvd.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vincente Ramirez, 33, on second-degree murder charges, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced March 3. Crime Stoppers on Tuesday said his younger brother, Juan Emanuel Ramirez, 31, is wanted on the same charges.

Collier County deputies around 2:30 a.m. March 3 responded to the sports bar and nightclub, where they found two men had been stabbed — one seven times in the neck and upper torso and the other several times in the abdomen and back.

Both were flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. One victim went into cardiac arrest in the helicopter and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The District 21 Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's office report identified the injured as Elvin Varela-Luque, 23, and the dead's first name as Amado with an unknown last name.

When deputies arrived, a crowd stood around Amado and Varela-Luque, who were bleeding profusely, according to the report.

The victims were stabbed in the chest, back and arm, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said Vicente Ramirez is a convicted felon from California for home invasion robbery.

Anyone with information on the siblings' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

