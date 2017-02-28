Cars With Confusing or Dangerous Shifters

View photos

Consumer Reports is now deducting points from the Overall Score of any vehicle we determine has a shifter that is difficult to operate or that can be confused for other controls. We are deducting additional points from the Overall Score if a tested vehicle does not automatically return to Park or engage the parking brake when the engine is shut off. Likewise, the score is penalized if it does not engage the parking brake when the driver’s door is opened with the engine running when stopped.

The following cars have seen a reduction of their Overall Scores because they have these type of shifters without the safeguards we believe are fundamental to safety. Those with an * lost enough of their Overall Score that they are no longer recommended by Consumer Reports.

For more on automatic shifters, read our new report, "When It Comes to Automatic Shifters, It's Proceed With Caution."



Vehicles With Overall Scores Lowered

Acura MDX Tech

Acura TLX SH-AWD

Audi A4 Premium Plus

Audi A8 L

Audi Q7 Premium Plus

BMW 328d xDrive / BMW 330i xDrive

BMW 750i xDrive

BMW i3 Giga

BMW X3 xDrive28i (2.0T)

BMW X5 xDrive35i

Buick LaCrosse Essence

Cadillac XT5 Luxury

Chrysler 200 C (V6) / Chrysler 200 Limited (4-cyl.)

Chrysler 300 C (V8)* / Chrysler 300 Limited (V6)*

Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

Dodge Durango GT (V6)

Infiniti QX30 Premium

Jaguar F-Pace Prestige

Jaguar XF Prestige (V6)

Jaguar XJL Portfolio

Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

Land Rover Range Rover HSE (3.0L)

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE (3.0L)

Lexus CT 200h Premium*

Lincoln MKC Reserve

Lincoln MKX (2.7 EcoBoost)

Lincoln MKZ 2.0 EcoBoost / Lincoln MKZ Hybrid

Maserati Ghibli S Q4

Mercedes-Benz C300 (4MATIC)

Mercedes-Benz CLA250

Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC*

Mercedes-Benz GLA250

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Mercedes-Benz GLE350 (ML)*

Mercedes-Benz GLS (GL) 350d

Mercedes-Benz S550 (4MATIC)

Nissan Leaf S

Ram 1500 Big Horn (5.7L V8) / Ram 1500 Big Horn (V6, diesel)

Tesla Model S P85D

Tesla Model X 90D

Toyota Prius Three

Toyota Prius V Three

Click through the model names to see the revised Overall Score and to learn more about the concerns with each vehicle.

