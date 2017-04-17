Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Marriage Is Basically a Real-Life Fairytale

douglas e: I´m a recently retired USN Officer and a hard-core Trump supporter, but what this MIT proffesor is saying makes complete sense. In fact, what makes absolutely zero sense is that Assad whose forces (with the help of the Russians & Iranians) were convincingly winning their battle against the Syrian rebels, would use chemical weapons - knowing it could trigger a response from the West. Perhaps our President is privy to some intel that to date has not been disclosed that proves Assad was responsible, but my gut tells me the attack on Assad was a mistake resulting from bad intel or undue pressure from the Neocons (like McCain) and Neoliberals (like H. Clinton).