Carnival heads to Topeka for summer kickoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans can kick off summer by heading down to Evans United Shows Carnival later this month.

The Stormont Vail Event Center says the carnival is set to make a reappearance in Topeka on Thursday, May 23 and stick around until Sunday, June 2. Guests can expect to find carnival-style food, games and more than 50 different rides.

The carnival will be open daily starting at 6 p.m. during the work week and open at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will also open at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.











Ride coupons are $1.25 apiece with discounts available for those who buy coupons in bulk. All rides take three or more coupons. You can also purchase an armband for unlimited rides at the cost of $30.

