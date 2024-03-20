Carlton Phelps to challenge Jack Lewis in primary. Why he is running for the state house

ASHLAND - A newcomer to the political scene is taking his first stab at running for public office and aiming for a seat in the Massachusetts State House.

Carlton Phelps, 43, is an Ashland resident who will be challenging incumbent Jack Lewis to become the representative of the 7th Middlesex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

A Democrat, Phelps will challenge Lewis in the Democratic primary on Sept. 3, with the winner of that vote going on to the general election on Nov. 5.

What do you need to know about Carlton Phelps? The Daily News spoke with Phelps about his campaign and his aspirations for office.

What is the 7th Middlesex District?

The 7th Middlesex Congressional District contains all of Ashland and Framingham precincts 8, 13, 14, 16,17 and 18.

Lewis has represented the 7th Middlesex since 2017, after defeating Republican Yolanda Greaves in the 2016 General Election. Lewis was re-elected in 2018, 2020 and 2022, not facing a challenger in either the primary or the general election in any of those years.

Why is Carlton Phelps running for state representative

Phelps said he has never run for public office, and cited that running for a state house position appealed to him because he believes that he can make the most change by seeking out that position.

"I think the state is in need of a greater diversity in representation, from all levels and of all ages. You look at the presidential campaign, we have two candidates who are 80," Phelps said. "If you look at the state positions, it's limited in representation from what I've seen. You have people in there, especially around Suffolk County, where it is there, but I think we can do a better job throughout the state of Massachusetts in broader representation."

Carlton Phelps, of Ashland, is challenging Jack Lewis in the Democratic Primary for the 7th Middlesex Congressional District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Affordable housing and loans: Here is Carlton Phelp's experience

Phelps' is originally from Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington D.C. He moved to MetroWest seven years ago, while working as an auditor for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, a government-funded entity created during the Franklin D. Roosevelt Administration that manages residential and commercial loans nationwide.

At the FHLB, Phelps said he has experience working with the federal down payment program and state programs to assist in helping young people purchase their first home, and that he wants to use that expertise to help connect state government and legislation with that program, as well as being able to use his background in understanding real estate finance to manage state budgets.

"I've worked before in residential and commercial real estate, and I feel like that helps qualifies me, because one of my platforms is affordable housing, and I've gone through all of the collateral throughout New England and met almost every bank president, all the CFOs, and I really want to be the voice that can connect the dots between the state and at the local level with affordable housing," Phelps said. "I was looking at the City of Boston's budget, and like most places, about 75% of its budget is based on property tax. You've got a lot of commercial builders out there, and abatements, and all of these things that I understand and can affect each resident's day-to-day."

Phelps said he currently works in the sales department at Yale Appliance in Framingham.

Local area needs to confront affordable housing shortage

Phelps said he has identified a lack of sincerity in measures such as people saying they want affordable housing, but ultimately balking at supporting initiatives that would foster greater affordable housing development. Phelps cited recent votes in Milton, which rejected state-mandated zoning changes, as an example of residents and local officials not being for true equality.

"Milton is kind of hot topic of what you see in the news, because Milton has pushed back affordable housing and the law that says that they have to act on a plan of affordable housing," Phelps said. "If you look at that in the bubble, that means that there is really just a lot of lip service going on in terms of representation and leadership, people are talking about it, but they are not acting on it. I think the first step of that is you have to get people that want to step up and push the idea."

Supports more standardized testing, increasing preschool

One of Phelps' key focuses is on education. A divisive policy issue that he feels passionate about is the need for required standardized testing in schools.

"I really want to get down to the nuts and bolts of standardized testing. I'm for standardized testing. I think there needs to be metrics, common sense liberal philosophies use metrics and data, and I want to be able to hold the state accountable for those metrics, not just eliminate standardized testing," Phelps said. "I believe in educating on the highest level, and we need some sort of baseline. As a state and as a country, we can't get away from the fact that there needs to be a baseline of what kids, especially kids from lower socio-economic backgrounds are graduating with."

Phelps also said the biggest immediate challenge facing the state is early childhood education.

"I think education and state funding education and preschool is the biggest hurdle. I'm out getting signatures of my constituents in Ashland and Framingham, and one of the big things that comes up is the cost of daycare, those costs are going up, and as we bring more young professionals into the workplace, these costs are not going to go down," Phelps said.

Road maintenance and transportation

Phelps mentioned a need to "hold the MBTA accountable" at the state level, as frustration with MBTA services, delays and management have caused issues for all riders and transit users. Phelps also said that he wants to work with MassDOT to ensure road maintenance is adequately funded across the commonwealth.

"I saw that around 2017, Governor Charlie Baker allocated $100 million for potholes in roads, I just want to continue to maintain that and be that conduit between state and local government in that area," Phelps said.

MassDOT has spent hundreds of millions to address road safety issues in recent years. During the final year of the Baker administration, an additional $100 million was earmarked for potholes, while the Healy administration's proposed $200 million per year budget in state funding for transportation infrastructure improvements has been met with criticism from local officials for not adequately addressing the needs of the state.

State needs to address civil rights and equity for all residents

Phelps' father participated in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Phelps said he wants to be an inspiration to all residents in the model of leaders from that generation.

"I grew up out of the framework of those leaders, Martin Luther King, Stokely Carmichael, John Lewis, Julian Bond, I want to continue that to be the voice of this generation," Phelps said. "We see that our civil rights are not guaranteed in this country, we saw that with George Floyd and many, many instances."

Phelps added that his mother taught English for 30 years. It is one of the reasons he is passionate about education and having a baseline for students to help inspire positive change.

"I grew up realizing the importance of education, and how that kind of relates into civil rights, how that relates into people being able to understand the law, to understand their rights. If you can't read on a certain level, are you even interested in understanding your rights? What are your rights as a citizen of Massachusetts and a citizen of this country?" Phelps said.

