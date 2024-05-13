Car runs off Garden State Parkway, flips in front of NJ home

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A car launched off the Garden State Parkway early Monday morning and crashed into a cul-de-sac.

The crash happened near Exit 157 in Elmwood Park around 3 a.m., according to New Jersey officials. A black-colored Toyota sedan could be seen upside down, with its roof smashed in, in front of a home.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries, how many people were in the car at the time of the crash or what led to it.

