Car hits curb then flips and crashes into power pole killing driver, SC cops say

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning crash in the Columbia area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Richland County at about 4:45 a.m., said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 2017 Hyundai sedan was driving east on Parklane Road in the Dentsville area, according to Bennett. Near the intersection with Old Legrand Road, in the area between Farrow Road and Interstate 77, the car ran off the right side of Parklane Road, Bennett said.

The car then hit a curb and flipped over before crashing into a power pole, according to Bennett.

The driver died, Bennett said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bennett said the driver was the only person in the car, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 157 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 61 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.